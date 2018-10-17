Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy announces home region gig

Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy has announced a home region show.

The stand-up comedian, who shot to fame as the winner of the 12th series of the hit talent show, will headline a night of comedy at Lumley Castle in Chester-le-Street on Thursday, October 25.

Lost Voice Guy, aka Lee Ridley, developed his act while working as an online content manager in Sunderland City Council’s media department.

The former Barbara Priestman School pupil has cerebral palsy and uses an iPad to communicate his jokes.

The entertainer, from County Durham, will be joined on stage next week by fellow comedians Rahul Kholi and BGT finalist, Micky P Kerr, with Sunderland-born comic Matt Reed acting as MC for the event.

The show, which is strictly for over 18s, will start at 8.30pm with doors opening at 6pm and tickets, which cost £18 can be bought online at

http://eventnorth.co.uk/comedylumleycastle/





