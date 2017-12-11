Cirque Du Soleil announce string of North East dates with Ovo show

The magic of Cirque Du Soleil will return to the North East next year.

The world-famous circus has announced it will play Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle from August 29-31 as part of its new Ovo tour.

After making its UK debut in London, the show will tour the UK from August 16 to October 7.

The cast of Ovo is comprised of 50 performing artists from 17 countries specialising in many acrobatic acts.

This includes Alanna Baker from the United Kingdom who plays the role of the Black Spider in the show. She was crowned gymnastics European Champion in 2011 and won Bronze in the World Championships in 2012. Alanna, who has been training since she was five years old has travelled around the world with Ovo to countries as far reaching as Japan and Australia and is now set for a return to her home here in the UK.

Having thrilled more than five million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, Ovo embarks on a journey, offering the same captivating production as the Big Top performances, but on a larger scale now, visiting major arenas and venues, including those around the UK.

Original Filename: 9O6A0624.CR2

Ovo, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a journey into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love.

Tickets for the UK Ovo tour by Cirque Du Soleil go on general sale on Friday, December 15, online from www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo or from www.livenation.com