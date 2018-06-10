Cut loose - Footloose! The Musical comes to Hartlepool

A Hartlepool performing arts group is getting set to put on a musical production that will have crowds dancing in the aisles.

Hartlepool Stage Society will perform Footloose! The Musical at the Town Hall Theatre next week.

The show – based on the film of the same name – is set in a small town called Bomont, where the memory of a tragedy has caused the ban of rock music and dancing.

It will tell the story of Ren McCormack, played by Peter Rowlands, who manages to bring dance back to the heart of the town.

Also starring Carolyn Lithgo as Ariel, the show centres around overcoming grief and fighting for the things you love most.

Kicking off on Wednesday, June 13, the show will run until Friday, June 15, from 7pm each night.

The original movie was released in 1984 and the musical opened on Broadway in 1998, with a book adapted for the stage by the original movie’s creator Dean Pitchford.

The show will feature a range of 80s classic anthems including Holding Out For a Hero, Let’s Hear It For the Boy, and Almost Paradise and the title track, Footloose.

Directed and choreographed by Jill Jackson, along with Peter Rowlands as co-director, the show will also feature a live band, who will perform every track.

The band made up of Dan Charlton, Richard Ward and Jason Exley, have been working with musical director Christine Davison for the production, with rehearsals for the cast kicking off in January this year.

Now with just days to go before the big opening night, Sarah Elizabeth, business manager for the society, said the everyone is looking forward to put on the high-energy show.

The 34-year-old, from Seaton, said: “Rehearsals have been going really well and everyone is looking forward to it.

“We have around 30 adults taking part and 15 kids, as well as a live band, which really adds something extra to the performance.

“There will be lots of music in the show – a lot of 80s classics.

“It is really high energy as there is so much dancing in it.

“Rehearsals have been really enjoyable and it is lovely to see everybody working together –from our junior members and kids to adults.”

The show is suitable for those aged nine plus.

Tickets are £10 or £9 concessions and can be bought on the door or in advance by calling the box office on: 01429 890 000.

Alternatively, call the stage society on 07882 576863.