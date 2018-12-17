Free Metro and Shields Ferry travel for Sunderland Empire panto customers

Free Metro travel is set to be just the ticket for visitors heading to Sunderland Empire for this year’s high-flying pantomime, Peter Pan.

Theatre ticket holders heading to see Peter Pan this festive season can benefit from free travel on the Metro and the Shields Ferry for up to two hours before and after the performance by simply presenting their show ticket.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer free travel to Sunderland Empire for panto ticket holders before and after the performance. We hope families will thoroughly enjoy the pantomime and that they will make the most of their trip out by enjoying all of the festive events on offer in Sunderland including; Hadrian’s Tipi, ice skating in Keel Square and much more.

“Families can also take advantage of the extra Metro services which make travelling during the festive period quick, easy and convenient.”

Ben Phillips, Theatre Director, Sunderland Empire said: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Metro Services for another pantomime season and beyond into 2019 with the free travel scheme for our customers. The initiative has proved popular over the last two years and we would encourage customers to continue to take advantage of this very beneficial local scheme.”

The free travel scheme is an ongoing initiative and is also valid on an array of up and coming productions as the theatre enters its 2019 season from Benidorm, The Rocky Horror Show and Calendar Girls the Musical to name but a few.

Each theatre ticket entitles one person to a free return journey to Sunderland from any other Metro station, up to two hours before and after the performance on the date shown on the ticket. Travellers must have a valid theatre ticket and retain it for inspection throughout the journey. At stations with ticket gates in operation, just show your ticket to the member of Metro staff on duty at the gates.