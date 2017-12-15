League of Gentlemen tour to make debut in Sunderland

Cult comedy The League of Gentlemen will kick off its first UK theatre tour in more than 12 years in Sunderland next summer.

The show will return to the stage with a date at Sunderland Empire on August 25, 2018.

The tour will see BAFTA Award-winning comedy legends Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson bring their dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country.

The critically-acclaimed black comedy, which originally ran from 1999 – 2002 on BBC Two, also returns to television screens this Christmas to celebrate 20 years since the show began with three special episodes on December 18, 19 and 20.

Reece Shearsmith said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

“We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country. Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not? “Something to do isn’t it?”

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 20 and will be available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

