Marvel Universe Live! announces Newcastle tour date

Marvel fans assemble!

A new tour featuring Guardians of the Galaxy and more than 20 Marvel super heroes and villains has announced its Newcastle debut.

The Marvel Universe Live! stunt show will feature an all-new storyline and never before seen characters in a battle of good versus evil which will run at Metro Radio Arena from November 21-24, 2019.

Tickets for the tour will go on pre-sale tomorrow, November 6 at 9am, and general sale on November 16.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, the show will see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

As well as special effects, pyrotechnics and 3D video projection mapping, the show, which has already proved a success in the US, will feature aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin.

The superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE! “The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”

Pre-sale tickets are available from www.prioritycustomer.co.uk with general sale tickets available from November 16 from www.marveluniverselive.co.uk .