Peter James thriller on stage: Win tickets to The House on Cold Hill at Theatre Royal, Newcastle

A stellar cast of TV favourites are bringing top crime author Peter James’ spine-tingling new world premiere play The House on Cold Hill to the Theatre Royal stage next week – and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to the play on opening night on Monday.

The No.1 best-selling author’s all new “page-to-stage” thriller will be brought to life by Rita Simons (EastEnders) and Joe McFadden (The Crow Road, Holby City, and winner of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017).

Rita will play the role of Caro Harcourt, wife of McFadden’s Ollie. Their daughter Jade will be played by Persephone Swales-Dawson (Hollyoaks) making her professional stage debut with Eastenders favourite Charlie Clements (Bradley Manning) playing Chris.

In James’ ghostly mystery, which is based on his own real-life experience, the Harcourt family move into the house of their dreams, an old, dilapidated Georgian mansion which has lain empty and neglected for the last 40 years.

However, their “perfect” home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares, as they begin to sense that they aren’t the only residents at Cold Hill.

•The House on Cold Hill runs at Theatre Royal Newcastle from March 18 to 23.

•To be in with a chance of winning tickets to Monday night’s show answer this question: Which dance show did Joe McFadden win in 2017? Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on March 15. Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply.