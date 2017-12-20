Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, Metro Radio Arena, until December 31

He's back home for Christmas and Joe McElderry superfans are loving it.

Taking the title role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, our South Shields superstar commands the stage in every scene he's in.

The musical is an energetic, fun-filled couple of hours and as Joe does, in whatever he does, he steals the show.

This is our 2009 X Factor winner's first major theatrical appearance - and he deserves the rave reviews he's collecting.

The show had the Metro Radio Arena audience on their feet - and pleading for more.

Everyone loves the Pharaoh character in Joseph and this production isn't any different.

It's a perfect, festive family show - and you've got until December 31 to go see Joe(seph).