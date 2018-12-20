Sunderland Empire announces 2-for-1 ticket offer for public sector workers

Christmas has come early for public sector workers with a discount scheme that’s just the ticket for theatre fans.

Sunderland Empire has launched a Local Heroes scheme, which gives a range of public sector workers the chance to buy their theatre tickets on a 2-for-1 basis.

The cast of this year’s Panto, Peter Pan, visited staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital to launch the offer, which is open to those working in emergency services, NHS employees, Armed Forces, RNLI, social workers, prison officers and teachers in 2019.

The scheme, which starts from January 2019, will see 2-for-1 tickets for selected productions and performances for the theatre’s new season.

The first show on board will be ticket offers for performances of Peter Pan in January, ensuring ‘local heroes’, many of which will be

working over the festive period, have the opportunity to enjoy the high-flying pantomime.

The visiting productions already signed up for the scheme include selected performances of Benidorm Live, Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show, The Mousetrap, Birmingham Royal Ballet presents Beauty and the Beast and Hair.

Ben Phillips, theatre director at Sunderland Empire said: “I am delighted that our theatre has launched this 2-for-1 ticket initiative as a way of thanks to those who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

“Whether you be a nurse; a firefighter; a lifeguard; police officer; armed forces member; teacher or doctor, I hope you will take advantage of this ticket scheme and enjoy a fantastic trip to our iconic theatre.”

•Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the Box Office or by phone for selected performances and dates. Tickets will need to be collected via the Box Office with photographic employment ID. Quote ‘LOCAL HERO’

•The list of offers and further information can be accessed via a dedicated page: https://www.atgtickets.com/localheroes/

