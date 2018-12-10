Sunderland Empire announces its pantomime for Christmas 2019

The curtain may not have gone up for this year’s panto yet, but Sunderland Empire has already announced its festive spectacular for next year.

It’s been announced that Cinderella will be staged at the theatre from December 13, 2019 to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Ben Phillips, theatre director at Sunderland Empire, said: “Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of Peter Pan on Friday, we are delighted to announce that UK Productions will return next year with the magical tale of Cinderella, guaranteed to sprinkle festive cheer into the

2019/20 season with this enchanting pantomime.”

Get set to experience the classic tale of Cinderella and join Cinders on a magical adventure as she transforms from rags to riches, outwits her very ugly sisters, plus with the help of her best friend Buttons, a magical Fairy Godmother and a glittering glass slipper, wins the heart of the

dashing Prince Charming.

The cast will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 14 from the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland *

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your standard network charge. Booking fees may apply to telephone and online bookings