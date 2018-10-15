Terry Deary to make cameo appearances in Horrible Histories shows at Sunderland Empire

It’s been announced that author Terry Deary will make cameo appearances in all the Sunderland Empire dates of the forthcoming Horrible Histories tour.

The cameo appearances will mark a milestone for the Wearside-born wordsmith who is celebrating 25 years of his hugely-successful book series.

It was 25 years ago that Terry Deary first picked up his pen to produce Terrible Tudors and Awesome Egyptians, the first of what would become his famous Horrible Histories series. Two and a half decades later the series has sold 30 million books which have been translated into 40 different languages.

The stage adaptation of those early books will be performed at Sunderland Empire from November 21-24, complete with 3D special effects.

In Terrible Tudors take a trip through the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed and survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience.

Meanwhile, Awful Egyptians invites you to meet the fascinating Pharaohs, gasp at the power of the pyramids and discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt.

Terry Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 40 different languages. Over the past 25 years his 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.

