The King and I to visit Sunderland Empire as part of major UK tour

Multi award-winning show The King and I is coming to Sunderland Empire as part of a mammoth UK tour.

The bold and beautiful musical will open in Sunderland on June 5, and run until June 15.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the much-loved musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom he brings overseas to teach his wives and children.

The King will be played by Jose Llana, who took the role to the Broadway stage, while Annalene Beechey will star as Anna after a successful stint in the show on the West End.

Also featuring more than 50 world-class performers in its ensemble, The King and I has just enjoyed a record-breaking season at the London Palladium, with a cinema release of the production hitting screens last month.

After such a huge response, encore screenings of the Palladium performance have been arranged at cinemas up and down the country.

Annalene Beechey (Anna) and Jose Llana (The King).

Producer Howard Panter said: “The response from London audiences to this multi award-winning production of The King and I was unprecedented.

"Critical plaudits, box office records and standing ovations at every show - we were overwhelmed with the rapturous response.

He added: "This really is musical theatre at its very best, so we are thrilled that we can now share this wonderous production with theatre lovers up and down the country next year.”

The majestic production will also visit Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Southampton and Woking on the tour.

The show will open at the Empire on June 5. Picture: Matthew Murphy.

Hailed as a five-star hit by critics on the West End, The King and I features some of the most enchanting songs in musical theatre including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting To Know You and Shall We Dance.

Tickets are available now.

