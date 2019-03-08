Win tickets to see Ghost the Musical at Sunderland Empire

The most famous pottery wheel in musical theatre is spinning in Sunderland next week - and you could be there for free.

Ghost the Musical is at Sunderland Empire from March 12-16, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to opening night on Tuesday.

Based on the double Academy Award-winning movie Ghost starring the late Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, Ghost the Musical tells the story of couple Molly and Sam whose lives are torn apart when Sam is murdered.

As well as the famous Unchained Melody track which features in the film’s iconic pottery wheel scene, the musical features music by Sunderland’s Dave Stewart of Eurythmics fame and Glenn Ballad.

The current tour stars Niall Sheehy as Sam, Rebekah Lowings as Molly and Jacqui DuBois as Oda Mae Brown.

Speaking about what appealed to them about the roles, Rebekah said: “When I first saw the show it took my breath away. The storyline is iconic. The songs are just stunning, the orchestration is beautiful.”

Niall added: “It’s so full of heart and it deals with loss, which is a really important issue. Whether you’ve lost a loved one, a job or anything important, it resonates with us as actors and as audience members.”

•To be in with a chance of winning tickets to Ghost the Musical at Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, March 12 at 7.30pm answer this question: Who played Sam in Ghost the film? Email your answer, along with your contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on Monday, March 11.

Usual JPI Media Competition rules apply. Tickets are non-transferable and no monetary value will be given