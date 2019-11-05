The 10 most Instagrammable spas in Britain - and two are in the North East

Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, East Durham. Photo by Charlie Coleman

To mark National Spa Week this week, an event which celebrates the physical, mental and emotional benefits of regular spa attendance, Spabreaks.com has analysed thousands of Instagram posts to reveal the ultimate list of Instagrammable spas in the UK.

And Seaham Hall’s Serenity Spa in East Durham, with 8,890 hashtags from visitors in total, and Rockliffe Hall in Darlington, with 7,559 hashtags, have both made it into the top 10 thanks to their stylish interiors, luxury treatments and pretty pools.

To see what we thought of Seaham Hall on a recent visit click here. You can also check our Rockliffe Hall’s high tea here.

And if you’re looking for some spa inspiration, here’s the Most Instagrammable Top 10 in full with the number of hashtags from spa users:

1:: Pennyhill Park, Bagshot - 13,198

Arguably one of the most luxurious spas in the UK, Pennyhill Park is renowned for its beautiful surroundings, a whopping eight thermal pools and its unique Natura Bissé ‘bubble’ experience - a space where treatments take place in 99.95% pure air. If it’s good enough for Beyoncé and Madonna...

2:: Rudding Park, Harrogate - 12,419

Rockliffe Hall near Darlington

The rooftop spa garden with its planted shrubs and trees aims to connect spa experiences with nature. It boasts its own bar, infinity pool, oxygen pod, and saunas, as well as steam rooms that use herbs from the garden.

3:: Chewton Glen, Hampshire - 12,166

Spoil yourself with an indulgent trip to this award-winning spa set in the heart of the New Forest. Loved by the likes of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow, five star Chewton Glen oozes luxury with its impressive hydropool and outdoor hot tub.

4:: Seaham Hall, County Durham - 8,890

Set in 37 acres of gardens, Seaham Hall and Serenity Spa’s location boasts views over Durham’s heritage coastline. This spa draws influence from Far Eastern healing and wellness rituals, encouraging its guests to find tranquility in its zen garden with relaxation beds and infinity hydrotherapy pool with jets.

5:: ESPA Life at Corinthia, London - 8,872

ESPA Life at the five star Corinthia London is one of the largest and most exclusive spas in central London. The spa aims to promote optimal health and wellbeing and has an expert team of naturopaths, traditional Chinese medicine acupuncturists and herbalists.

6:: Beaverbrook, Surrey - 7,834

The newly opened Coach House spa at Grade-II listed Beaverbrook is set in the Surrey Hills and has received glowing reviews from spa-goers around the country. With interiors by Soho House’s Susie Atkinson, the spa houses custom-made stained glass windows, mosaics and tile work intended to mirror the surrounding countryside. The spa has all the usuals you’d expect in a luxury spa, with the added bonus of a relaxation room with a roaring fire - perfect for winter.

7:: Rockliffe Hall, Darlington - 7,599

The award-winning Rockliffe Hall spa is set in 375 acres of private grounds in Durham countryside. The spa’s thermal suite offers hot and cold experiences alongside pools which claim to enhance circulation and boost the immune system.

8:: Barnsley House, Cirencester - 6,447

A secret hideaway tucked away among the trees and gorgeous gardens, Barnsley House’s spa is designed to bring the power of nature to your stay. You’ll find natural and botanical elements throughout the spa, from its herbal sauna to spacious relaxation area. Of course, no visit to Barnsley House is complete without a wander through the iconic laburnum walk.

9:: St Brides Spa Hotel, Pembrokeshire - 5,595

At St Brides Spa, allow yourself to be spoiled by the expert Vinotherapists who use a formula of vine and grape extracted products in tailor-made treatments. The treatments have been praised by doctors across the globe for their antioxidant-rich properties.

10:: Alexander House Hotel Utopia Spa, East Grinstead - 5,054