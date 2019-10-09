We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.
1. Annie, Sunderland Empire, until October 12
Annie starring Lesley Joseph is heading to Sunderland Empire from October 7-12. Lesley Joseph returns to the role of Miss Hannigan and is joined on stage by Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Richard Meek as Rooster, Jenny Gayner as Lily and Carolyn Maitland as Grace Farrell. Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.
2. Elmer's Great North Parade, until November 1
Elmer's Great North Parade is trumpeting around the region until November 1. There are 50 uniquely-decorated elephants to spot in Sunderland, South Tyneside and across the North East. Ones to look out for include Elmers at The Word and Customs House, South Shields, and at The Bridges and Beacon of Light in Sunderland.
3. Houghton Feast, Sunderland, until October 13
After a successful opening ceremony last weekend, Houghton Feast continues until October 13. The historic annual event has been running for centuries. Check the What's On section of our website for more on what's happening each day.
4. Part of the Rachel Cochrane art work on display in The "Woman :a Cartography" exhibition exhibition held at the Washington Arts Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Two artists who underwent major surgery have magnified and interpreted images of their cells to create a thought-provoking exhibition which merges art with science. Following in the footsteps of the hugely-successful Da Vinci exhibition in Sunderland and his ground-breaking anatomical drawings, Rachel Cochrane and Maggie Hickman Smith worked closely with pathology labs at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead, and University Hospital of North Tees, Stockton for their Women: a Cartography exhibition. The display, which is on show at Arts Centre Washington, is a mixed media exhibition of creative work inspired by the cellular pathology specimens from the hysterectomy and double mastectomy of Rachel and Maggie and is aimed at opening up discussions about women's health.
