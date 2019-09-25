10 things to do this weekend from a new music festival to discount dining

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do.
1. Sunderland Restaurant Week, until September 29
Sunderland Restaurant Week is back and running this week until Sunday, September 29. The initiative aimed at driving footfall to Sunderland restaurants features special lunch and dinner menus priced at either £5, £10 or £15pp at restaurants including Asiana, 808 Bar & Kitchen, Port of Call, No 2 Church Lane and more. To take advantage of the offers you need to download the relevant vouchers from the Sunderland Bid website at https://www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/
Photo: Port of Call
Copyright:
2. Sounds of Sunderland, September 28
Tickets are on sale for the first ever Sounds of Sunderland event, which will take place on Saturday, September 28. Based in Sunniside Gardens, the event will showcase both established and emerging local talent. The jam-packed stage line up will run from 2pm-10pm and will be headlined by Sunderland’s very own Social Room with other acts on the bill including Vandebilt, Plastic Glass and Docksuns. Supporting city centre venues will hold several fringe events running from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29. The Ivy House and Museum Vaults will host a programme of local music while Independent welcome Beardyman on Friday 27 September. Tickets can be bought from the See It, Do It Sunderland website.
Photo: Docksuns
Copyright:
3. Sunderland Pride, September 29
Sunderland Pride takes place this weekend featuring a parade and live entertainment. Starting at Park Lane Village, the march will move up Olive Street and along Mary Street, Vine Place, Fawcett Street and High Street West, before finishing at Sunniside, where there will be live entertainment from 1pm until the event closes at 6pm. Those heading to Sunderland Pride can enjoy entertainment from a variety of performers, including Lucy Phurr, Miss Rachel Rear, Channy, Pulp Function, Pat Clutcher, Owen Seafield, Aaron Lodge and more.
Photo: JPI Media
Copyright:
4. Diversity, Sage Gateshead, September 29
Diversity are at Sage Gateshead on September 29 at 1pm and 6.30pm. After eight sell out UK tours, over half a million tickets sold, and countless television and live performances, Diversity are performing their 10 Year Anniversary Tour UK tour, Born Ready. 2019 marks 10 years since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of over 20 million. Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said: “Born Ready is such an incredibly special tour for the whole Diversity family. 2019 marks 10 years since we won Britain’s Got Talent and since then we have continued to innovate, grow and achieve things that most said were impossible. Born Ready will not only celebrate this and look back at some of the iconic Diversity moments over the past 10 years. But it will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created onto the next generation."
Photo: Julian Brown
Copyright: