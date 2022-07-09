13 pictures of fun in the sun as glorious weather brings crowds to Hartlepool Waterfront Festival

Hartlepool Waterfront Festival at Hartlepool marina, organised by the council, takes place on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10, with lots to see and do for people of all ages.

Visitors enjoyed a wide mix of performances from local singers, musicians, puppeteers, aerial dancers.

The programme also includes arts and crafts to keep youngsters busy, art and craft trade stalls, circus performers, children’s fairground rides and art and craft trade stalls.

Here are a selection of pictures from Saturday taken by Mail chief photographer Frank Reid and keen Hartlepool snapper Carl Gorse.

1. I spy with my little eye... A long-legged sailor welcomes two young visitors to the Waterfront Festival. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Pull up a chair Visitors enjoy performances on the main Moon Stage from deck chairs. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Circus skills A performer does a handstand. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Fairground fun Little ones enjoy a ride at Hartlepool Waterfront Festival. Picture by FRANK REID