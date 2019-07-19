Goswick, a championship golf course, is situated six miles south of Berwick upon Tweed. It measures a mean 6,803 yards from the medal tees and recently hosted regional qualifying for The Open. Picture by Sky Vantage Productions. Address Goswick, Berwick on Tweed TD15 2RW Website http://www.goswicklinksgc.co.uk/

18 Northumberland golf courses for anyone inspired by the The Open this weekend

The eyes of the golfing world are focused on Royal Portrush as The Open returns to the Northern Ireland links after an absence of 68 years.

England’s victory in the Cricket World Cup, together with a wonderful Wimbledon tennis championships, has already revived sporting interest this summer and now, golf clubs in Northumberland will be hoping Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka et al will put on a similar show.

For more information on clubs in this area visit the Northumberland Union of Golf Clubs website at www.nugc.org.uk/home.php

Now take a look at some of the courses the county has to offer...

1. Bamburgh Golf Club

Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is often quoted as one of the most scenic golf courses in Britain and with views of Lindisfarne, the Farne Islands, the Cheviots and of course Bamburgh Castle, the course is one of the most beautiful golfing experiences to be had in England. Address The Wynding, Bamburgh NE69 7DE Website http://www.bamburghcastlegolfclub.co.uk/

2. Alnmouth Village Golf Club

Alnmouth Village Golf Club was established in 1869 making it the oldest 9 hole links in England. The course was designed by the famous Scottish golfer Mungo Park, winner of the 1874 Open Championship at Musselburgh. The view from that seventh tee is spectacular with the beach, Alnmouth Bay, the Coquet Island all visible. Address Marine Road, Alnmouth NE66 2RZ Website http://www.alnmouthvillagegolfclub.co.uk/

3. Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club

Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle looming over it, the course is recognised as one of the finest in the area. The first golf course appeared on the links of Embleton Bay in 1900, before being redesigned by the legendary James Braid. A traditional links course, guarded with bunkers and gorse. Address Sea Lane, Embleton, NE66 3XQ Website https://www.dunstanburgh.com/

4. Foxton Golf Club, Alnmouth.

Celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2019, Alnmouth Golf Club, Foxton Hall overlooks the splendours of both Foxton and Alnmouth Bay in a designated area of outstanding natural beauty. It is widely regarded as one of the finest golf courses in the North East of England. Address Foxton Hall, Alnmouth, NE66 3BE Website https://www.alnmouthgolfclub.com/

