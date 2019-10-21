If you’re looking for some fang-tastic inspiration for things to do, we’ve rounded up some of the best events for you and your little monsters.
1. Lights Out Festival, Sunderland, October 25 to November 3
Sunderland is preparing to welcome a new spooky festival. From October 25 to November 3 the city will be alive with things that go bump in the night, scary installations and the opportunity to take part in Sunderland’s first “immersive horror experience.” The festival will offer entertainment for all ages, culminating in a community parade bringing together groups from across the city on the final weekend. Torchlight city tours, glass pumpkin making workshops and Halloween art zine workshops at Sunderland Culture, spooky pub quizzes, fright night cinema and a trick and treat trail through the Bridges are just some of the many events planned across the city. A range of free and paid for activities for children will take place across a number of locations including at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens and the National Glass Centre.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Ghost Train, Tanfield Railway, Gateshead
The Ghost Train is at Tanfield Railway on October 26 and 27. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for creatures lurking in the dark and things that go 'shunt' in the night! Take part in gruesome games and taste some fangtastic food and drinks. Be amazed by the bizarre bubbleologist, frightened by the freaky fire breather and much more. Tickets are priced at £14 per person.
Photo: Tanfield Railway
3. Ugly Sisters Trick or Treat Trail, Sunderland Empire
A trick or treat trail inspired by this year's Cinderella panto takes place at Sunderland Empire on October 28 at various times. The gruesome Ugly Sisters have been at it again and smashed up all the pumpkins to stop Cinderella from going to the ball! The Prince has demanded that the terrible twosome embark on a journey through the eerie Empire and put the pieces back together otherwise they’ll be banished from the land, and they can only do this with the help of dreadful boys and girls. The trail features many tricks and treats plus a fancy dress competition. The cost is £4 per person. Note: the event doesn't feature actors from the panto.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Halloween Night, Beamish Museum, County Durham
Halloween nights are incredibly popular at Beamish and the only one of its nights with tickets remaining is October 23. Experience a spooktacular evening of tricks and treats as Beamish is transformed into The Un-living Museum of the North from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Ticket prices are - adults £14, child (3-16 years) £10, under 3s free - and they need to be bought in advance.
Photo: Paul Kingston / NNP
