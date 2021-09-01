The 'Dig for Victory' event is coming to Beamish Museum

Beamish Museum will be hosting its popular Dig for Victory event this week, from September 2-5, telling the story of life on the home front and the vital role the

British countryside played during the Second World War.

Set in the museums 1940s farm, the event will feature land girls, lumberjills, home guards, military vehicles, ration cooking and a number of family fun activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Dig for Victory' event is coming to Beamish Museum

Paul Foster, Beamish Historic Events Officer, said: “We’re really looking forward to Dig for Victory. Visitors can enjoy firing demonstrations, live music, meet soldiers and farm workers and see military vehicles, there’ll be lots to see and do.

“It’s fantastic to be running events again at the museum after what has been a very difficult time. We have a range of COVID-19 Secure health and hygiene measures in place, including pre-booked entry timeslot tickets. We have also been awarded the ‘We’re Good To Go’ standard, so be sure to book your timeslot tickets for Dig for Victory and other upcoming events!

“As with all daytime events, visitors can use their Unlimited Pass or Friends of Beamish membership to enjoy Dig for Victory.”

From Friday to Sunday guests will also be able to take in a Civil Defence display and at Lumberjill Hill will also be able to see demonstrations and learn about the role women played during the Second World War.

The 'Dig for Victory' event is coming to Beamish Museum

As well as this, on Saturday and Sunday there will also be a Durham Light Infantry encampment, where you can discover fascinating facts about the group.

There will also be 1940s dance demonstrations throughout the weekend, plus live music by Argosy Saxophone Quartet and the Ragtime Rewind Swing Band.

Beamish has a range of COVID-19 Secure health and hygiene measures in place across the museum, with the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers a top priority.

These include pre-booked timeslot entry tickets, use of face masks, reduced capacity to manage the number of visitors and allow space, enhanced cleaning, hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems and contactless card payments.

The 'Dig for Victory' event is coming to Beamish Museum