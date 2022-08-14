Big Lime triathlon and family activity events prove a hit in Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events got under way on Friday with family beach activities in Seaton Carew followed by the first sporting event, a 750m open water swim event at the Marina.

The night rounded off with ‘Bands at Bingo’ at Mecca Bingo.

Saturday saw the aquathlon event take place, with multisports fans taking on a 750m open-water swim and a 5km run.

Big Lime triathletes taking part in the swimming leg.

The day also featured sailing taster sessions, stand-up paddle boarding and sea safaris, with a pasta party at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club, where tired athletes and hungry families could refuel.

The main event, the Sunday Triathlon, got under way at 8am, comprising of a 750m open water swim in Jacksons Dock next to Historic Quay, before a 20km cycle on mostly flat, closed roads.

The event rounded off with a 5km run, with the town’s marina and neighbouring Seaton Carew providing the backdrops.