Celebrate 100 years of magic as Disney on Ice announces special tour

It all started with a mouse - so grab your Mickey and Minnie ears to join in with the celebration of a century.

Disney On Ice will mark 100 years of magic this autumn, with Mickey, Minnie and friends taking to the ice for a magical journey through all of our favourite tales - both new, and as old as time.

This fanfare production will feature more than 50 unforgettable Disney stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets.

Audiences will travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King, come along for an adventure in friendship with the gang from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty & The Beast.

Fans will enter the magical kingdom of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen and journey up the North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff, as they help royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover that true love conquers all.

To put together a captivating show with a cavalcade of Disney characters, the father-daughter producing duo of Kenneth Feld and Nicole Feld called on the best and brightest in the business.

The Utilita Arena will host Disney on Ice in October.

With Director Patty Vincent leading the way and a creative team of choreographers and designers, Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is sure to be a timeless favourite among all Disney fans.

Nicole Feld said: “This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring bringing together everyone’s favourite Disney characters from Snow White, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna.

“Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love.”

This year’s Disney On Ice will feature some of the company's most beloved characters from treasured stories, with songs including Hakuna Matata, You've Got A Friend in Me and Let It Go set to be part of the performance.

Kenneth Feld added: "This is a show, more than any other, which is truly for everybody,”

"“When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and parents really respond to modern day favourites like Frozen.”

Disney on Ice will be at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne, from Wednesday, October 2 until Sunday, October 6.

*Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 10 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or from 11am in person from the arena's box office.