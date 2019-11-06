Saddler Street at a previous Lumiere Festival in Durham City.

The site, which was previously home to the HM Passport Office, is based between the Milburngate Bridge and Radisson Blu hotel, with Penny Ferry Bridge taking people on foot between each side of the Wear.

Milburngate Munch will bring together a collection of stalls operated by specially selected North East traders serving a range of quality hot food and drinks.

The Impeccable Pig will be among the stalls to serve up dishes for Lumiere visitors.

Among them will be a stall run by Sunderland-based mobile wood fired pizzeria, Truly Madly Pizza and Sedgefield’s The Impeccable Pig.

There will also be stalls serving halloumi fries, scampi and chips and fish finger sandwiches along with hot drinks including Illy Coffee.

It will be positioned close to a number of the festival’s stand-out art installations on the riverside, including the giant glowing slinky toy, End over End, which will be on the Milburngate site.

The majestic whale, Mysticete will be a few metres away and Blue Skies will be underneath Milburngate Bridge.

How the Milburngate development will look once it is complete.

Complementing the wider food and drink offering across the city during Lumiere, Milburngate Munch is being run the developers of the living, working and leisure destination, Arlington Real Estate and Richardson.

The team has been a supporter of Lumiere since the very first festival in 2009 with Arlington Real Estate Managing Director Allan Cook Chair of the Lumiere Durham Development Board.

He said: “Milburngate Munch will offer a great place for Lumiere visitors to grab a bite to eat and a hot drink on their tour round the festival.

“We’ve brought together a great selection of local restaurants and traders who will offer some fantastic warm comfort to festival-goers at Milburngate when they visit the riverside to see some of the amazing installations hosted there.”