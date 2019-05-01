Feasts, parades and days out for dogs: Things we're looking forward to in Hartlepool this summer

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Hartlepool calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family - animals and all. Music, running and dancing - see what takes your fancy in our list.

1. Alice House Hospice Colour Run Saturday, June 22. Showered from head to toe in different colours of paint powder - this 5k is one with a difference.

2. Hartlepool Live 2019 Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. A celebration of music in a number of venues across the town.

3. Miles for Men & Walk for Women 5k Fun Run Sunday, July 28. The 7th annual 5k charity fun run and family fun day.

4. Hartlepool 5k Race for Life Sunday, June 30. Join the wave of pink and raise money in honour of someone special.

