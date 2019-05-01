Feasts, parades and days out for dogs: Things we're looking forward to in Hartlepool this summer
Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.
So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Hartlepool calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family - animals and all. Music, running and dancing - see what takes your fancy in our list.
1. Alice House Hospice Colour Run
Saturday, June 22. Showered from head to toe in different colours of paint powder - this 5k is one with a difference.