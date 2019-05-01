There are plenty of events on in Hartlepool this summer.

Feasts, parades and days out for dogs: Things we're looking forward to in Hartlepool this summer

Spring has sprung - which means summer is just around the corner.

So as we wait for the warmer weather to fully take hold, we have had a look at what's to come in the Hartlepool calendar. And, as usual, there's plenty of fun to be had for the whole family - animals and all. Music, running and dancing - see what takes your fancy in our list.

Saturday, June 22. Showered from head to toe in different colours of paint powder - this 5k is one with a difference.

1. Alice House Hospice Colour Run

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. A celebration of music in a number of venues across the town.

2. Hartlepool Live 2019

Sunday, July 28. The 7th annual 5k charity fun run and family fun day.

3. Miles for Men & Walk for Women 5k Fun Run

Sunday, June 30. Join the wave of pink and raise money in honour of someone special.

4. Hartlepool 5k Race for Life

