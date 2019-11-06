Fenwick Christmas window display returns - but what is the theme this year
The famous Fenwick Christmas window, which attracts people from across the region, has revealed its theme for 2019.
Children from The Great North Children’s Hospital unveiled the moving windows in Newcastle’s Northumberland Street, which are inspired by Roald Dahl’s much-loved novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
People can join Charlie Bucket as he discovers the fifth and final Golden Ticket and journey with him through the famous fable. From juicing rooms and chocolate waterfalls to great glass elevators and the factory gates, the Fenwick Christmas window brings the famous story to life.
The partnership with The Roald Dahl Story Company, has been many months in the making.
Carl Milton, store director at Fenwick Newcastle, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s animated display inspired by the magic of one of our favourite storytellers, Roald Dahl. This year’s Christmas experience promises to inspire, as well as create child-in-a-chocolate-factory excitement levels as we partner with one of the most loved books and characters of all time – the unique Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. We hope that everyone enjoys the windows and wish them all a very happy Christmas.”
Paul Baptiste, head of creative for Fenwick added: “2019 has seen the creative team inspired by the amazing stories written by Roald Dahl and, in particular, the fantastic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It’s a story that’s as relevant today as the first day the book was released. This gave us the main inspiration for this year’s Christmas campaign. It’s a story of hope, dreams, wonder and lots and lots of fun.”