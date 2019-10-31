From fireworks to spooktacular events: 10 things to make your weekend go with a bang

Here’s 10 of the top things to do which should make your weekend go with a bang.
1. Lights Out Festival, Sunderland, until November 3
Sunderland's first Halloween-inspired festival of fun, called Lights Out, is running until November 3. Events are taking place at venues across the city all week, including giant tentacles at Mackie's Corner and at Debenham's car park. Highlights include a community parade on Friday 1 November through the city centre. The parade starts at 5pm at the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.
Photo: Katy Wheeler
Copyright:
2. South Shields seafront display
South Shields Seafront Firework Display is on Sunday, November 3 Gates open at 6.30pm and the firework display will begin at 8.30pm. Parking will be available in Bents Exhibition Park. The Ocean Beach Pleasure Park rides will be open. The event is free and tickets are not required.
Photo: Library shot
Copyright:
3. Barnes Park Fireworks, Sunderland, October 31
There will be fireworks at Barnes Park, Sunderland, on October 31. Hosted by SUN FM’s “Big Drive Home” presenter Tim West, the entertainment starts at 5pm and finishes with a Pyromusical Firework display starting at 7.45pm. There will be a Noble’s funfair, a fancy dress competition, a cut out pumpkin display and a choice of hot food and refreshments. Tickets are available online at - www.sunderlandspooktactular.co.uk. Adult tickets are £6, children £4 and family tickets are £16, and there are no online booking fees.
Photo: Submitted
Copyright:
4. Riverside Fireworks, Chester-le-Street, November 3
Riverside Fireworks returns to Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street on November 3 with a Magical Family Movies theme featuring a fully choreographed fireworks display accompanied by songs from favourite family movies including The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen and many more. There will be an opportunity for a meet and
greet with favourite family movie characters Aladdin and Jasmine and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story. The gates for Riverside Fireworks will open at 4pm on the 3rd November and the display will begin at 6.30pm. Tickets are available to buy now from: www.riversidefireworks.co.uk at £5.50 plus a booking fee and children under 7 go free.
Photo: Submitted
Copyright: