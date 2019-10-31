From fireworks to spooktacular events: 10 things to make your weekend go with a bang

4 . Riverside Fireworks, Chester-le-Street, November 3

Riverside Fireworks returns to Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street on November 3 with a Magical Family Movies theme featuring a fully choreographed fireworks display accompanied by songs from favourite family movies including The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen and many more. There will be an opportunity for a meet and greet with favourite family movie characters Aladdin and Jasmine and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story. The gates for Riverside Fireworks will open at 4pm on the 3rd November and the display will begin at 6.30pm. Tickets are available to buy now from: www.riversidefireworks.co.uk at £5.50 plus a booking fee and children under 7 go free.

