Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle This walk sets foot from the fishing village of Craster to the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle. If time and energy levels permit, continue on to the long sweep of Embleton Sands. Start in Craster and walk towards Dunstanburgh Castle, passing Craster harbour. The path takes you through farmland with the rocky shoreline to your right.

Five short weekend walks for families in Northumberland

In Northumberland, we are blessed with some of the finest walking routes the UK has to offer.

From its stunning coastline and beautiful beaches to its rugged hills and crags, we are fortunate enough have it all.

With the summer holidays fast approaching, parents and grandparents seeking an outdoor escape for their children and grandchildren will be planning their days out.

However, little legs can tire easily so here’s our guide to the top five short(ish) walks for families.

1. Dunstanburgh Castle.

Craster to Dunstanburgh Castle The walk is flat (although a little rocky in places) and easy for little legs. National Trust members can visit the castle for free. Note the nearby Greymare Rock. From April to August it's a breeding spot for kittiwake and fulmar. The walk is 1.3 miles in each direction.

2. Bolam Lake, Northumberland.

Bolam Lake Country Park has lakeside, woodland and open grassed areas for all to enjoy with the attractive lakeside walk being accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

3. ...continued

It has undergone a recent transformation with improvements to toilet facilities, the café and car parks, as well as new information board instalments. In addition, a new bird hide has recently been constructed overlooking the lake, following a suggestion from the Friends of Bolam Lake group. Bolam Lake Country Park lies about nine miles west of Morpeth and is signposted off the A696 from Belsay. It is open to the public seven days a week 10.30am to 4.30pm.

4. Breamish and Ingram Valley in the Northumberland National Park

A leisurely walk along quiet valley roads, suitable for less able users/pushchairs, from Ingram along the River Breamish and past Reaveley Farm.

