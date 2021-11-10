Former Lindisfarne member adds his support to Hartlepool fundraising gig

Marty Craggs, who played with the North East band for many years, is joining the impressive line up at Hartlepool Cricket Club on Sunday, November 21, which is to raise money towards a new wheelchair for town man Thomas Crossling.

Already set to perform are multi award-winning blues musician Trevor Sewell and local rock guitar hero Graham Hunter.

Sewell, from Sunderland, has won won nine major awards in the USA as well as racking up nominations in the British Blues Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marty Craggs performing at Lindisfarne Festival in 2018. Picture by Jane Coltman

Meanwhile, Hunter has toured Europe for years with five-piece band The UK Legends, recorded with South Shields blues rock singer Terry Slesser.

The fundraiser is being organised by Chris Twist to help Thomas, 29, who has muscular dystrophy, and is trying to raise £10,000 towards a specialised new wheelchair to give him greater independence.

His current chair keeps breaking down. Thomas said: “Having a good wheelchair is my life I literally can't leave the house or my bed without one.”

Chris said: “Marty played with Lindisfarne for 16 years and is a great scoop for Thomas’s charity event.”

Doors for the event at Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive, open at 4pm for a 5pm start.

Any raffle prizes from businesses for the event will still be greatly received.

Contact Chris with offers on 07775 037429.

Tickets for the event are £7.50 and are available from the cricket club or Chris.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.