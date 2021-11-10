Former Lindisfarne member adds his support to Hartlepool fundraising gig
A former member of the folk rock band Lindisfarne has added his support to an upcoming fundraiser in Hartlepool.
Marty Craggs, who played with the North East band for many years, is joining the impressive line up at Hartlepool Cricket Club on Sunday, November 21, which is to raise money towards a new wheelchair for town man Thomas Crossling.
Already set to perform are multi award-winning blues musician Trevor Sewell and local rock guitar hero Graham Hunter.
Sewell, from Sunderland, has won won nine major awards in the USA as well as racking up nominations in the British Blues Awards.
Meanwhile, Hunter has toured Europe for years with five-piece band The UK Legends, recorded with South Shields blues rock singer Terry Slesser.
The fundraiser is being organised by Chris Twist to help Thomas, 29, who has muscular dystrophy, and is trying to raise £10,000 towards a specialised new wheelchair to give him greater independence.
His current chair keeps breaking down. Thomas said: “Having a good wheelchair is my life I literally can't leave the house or my bed without one.”
Chris said: “Marty played with Lindisfarne for 16 years and is a great scoop for Thomas’s charity event.”
Doors for the event at Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive, open at 4pm for a 5pm start.
Any raffle prizes from businesses for the event will still be greatly received.
Contact Chris with offers on 07775 037429.
Tickets for the event are £7.50 and are available from the cricket club or Chris.