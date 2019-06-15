The National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) in Hartlepool is offering a free day out for Dads for Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 16, the NMRN is offering free admission to dads, stepdads and grandads who visit HMS Trincomalee and the Quayside.

HMS Trincomalee will showcase an array of fun for Dads on Father's Day.

NMRN hope to showcase the 18th century quayside which is home to the sailing ship, HMS Trincomalee. Visitors will be given the chance to talk to the knowledgeable volunteers on board, look around inside and experience what was really like to work as a sailor on board a ship which frequently sailed across the world in the 1800s. They can also see where the sailors slept onboard and what they ate, inspect the upper-class cabins and check out the rows of cannons and guns lined up to fire at enemy ships.

Live demonstrations and re-enactments take place all year.

Visitors can also meet press-ganged sailors from the Georgian Navy who were forced to live onboard HMS Trincomalee and meet the swordsmiths, chandlers, instrument makers, printers and tailors who all contributed to everyone’s needs at sea.

The children will get a chance to be let loose at the Children’s Maritime Adventure Centre. They can enjoy some hands-on play learning how sails worked, how explorers navigated using the stars and how to build a barrel.

Cannons can be found on the HMS Trincomalee.

An exciting, new outdoor children’s play area is set to arrive in summer 2019 at NMRN Hartlepool.

Dad’s can also be treated to a bite to eat. Hot and cold drinks, delicious lunches and snacks are available in the Georgian-themed Quayside Coffee Shop which also offers “Jack Tar” lunch boxes for youngsters.

Father’s Day gifts are also on offer with the NMRN Hartlepool gift range which includes rums, cufflinks, books plus much more.

All of the activities are included with a valid admission or return ticket. If you book online you can save up to 20% at www.nmrn.org.uk/Hartlepool. The attraction is open from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday and under 5's go free. Adult tickets cost £8 and children’s, student’s and senior’s tickets are £6.50. All tickets are valid for 12 months.