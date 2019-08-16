3. Hardwick Live, August 17-18
Hardwick Live Festival is at Hardwick Hall Hotel, at Sedgefield, County Durham, from August 17-18. Headliners Manic Street Preachers will ramp up the crowds on Saturday, while James will be playing their greatest hits on Sunday. Fans can enjoy a long list of stars joining them on the main stage across the weekend including The Zutons, Lisa Stansfield, Ziggy Marley, Stiff Little Fingers, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge and Billy Bragg. Over on the Discovery Stage, there will be performances from Catherine McGrath, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, The Joy Formidable, Lancashire Hot Pots, Sports Team, Hyde Park Brass Band, Zuzu, Only the Poets, Bloxx and Saint Agnes.The festival will also welcome world-famous club brands Glitterbox and Retro to the Coachhouse Courtyard for the first time, with a line-up of top DJs including The Shapeshifters, Joey Negro, Paul Taylor and Jeremy Healy.
Photo: Picture by Dean Atkins
