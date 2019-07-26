Last year's Sunderland Airshow.

From Pete Tong to Sunderland Airshow: 10 things to do in the North East this weekend

From Sunderland’s biggest event of the year to Pete Tong bringing a flavour of the White Isle to Durham Riverside, there’s plenty going on to keep you entertained this weekend.

By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 09:33

We’ve rounded up 10 of the top things to do if you fancy getting out and about.

1. Pete Tong, Ibiza Classics, Durham Riverside, July 26

Legendary DJ Pete Tong teams up with The Heritage Orchestra to perform a brand new outdoor Ibiza Classics show this summer and will head to Durham on Friday.  This major North East date follows a huge sold out UK tour, including two dates at London’s O2. Tong, famed as the voice of Radio 1’s dance programming, will once again team up with conductor Jules Buckley and a 65 piece Heritage Orchestra for the brand new production. The show takes some of the biggest dance floor fillers and classics from the Balearic island, and reinvents them with an orchestral sound, conducted by Jules Buckley.

2. Sunderland Airshow, July 26-28

Sunderland Airshow will return from 26 to 28 July 2019, showcasing brand new flying displays and a jam-packed programme, with a whole host of activity on the ground.The planes taking part are: Chinook (RAF), Swiss Air Force PC-7, Team Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, RAF Typhoon, Falcons Parachute Display, Team RAF Tutor, Norweigan Air Force Historical Squadron T-33, P-47 Thunderbolt , P-51 Mustang, Spitfire & Hispano Buchon, Wildcat Pitts Specials, Strikemaster ,The Blades, The Bronco, The Fireflies, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team and Royal Navy Wildcat. However, fan favourites The Red Arrows will not be flying due to other commitments. Flying takes place from 6.10pm on Friday; noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

3. Midge Ure & Nick Heyward, South Tyneside Festival, July 28

Midge Ure and former Haircut One Hundred frontman Nick Heyward will be performing their hits at Bents Park, South Shields, this Sunday as the series of summer concerts for this year’s South Tyneside Festival continue. Midge Ure is best known for being the frontman of Ultravox and for his part in the world-famous Band Aid single and subsequent Live Aid and Live 8 concerts. Also taking to the stage at the third concert is Nick Heyward, who found fame as the frontman of Haircut One Hundred and previously performed at Bents Park during the 2003 series. Entry is free, unless a priority ticket was purchased.

4. Rock of Ages, Sunderland Empire, until July 27

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Winner Kevin Clifton plays the lead role of Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages which is running at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, July 27. The internationally-renowned dancer swaps the Ballroom for the Bourbon Club playing alongside Kevin Kennedy, Zoe Birkett, Jodie Steele, Luke Walsh, Lucas Rush, Andrew Carthy, Vas Constanti and Rhiannon Chesterman in the ultimate ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll musical. Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version, the musical promises to be a rock ‘n’ roll night out.

