The Futureheads celebrate 15 years since release of debut album with North East gig
Sunderland’s The Futureheads will be looking to the past as they celebrate 15 years since the release of their debut album with a UK tour.
As part of the band’s comeback they’ll be embarking on a December UK tour, which will see them play Northumbria University, in Newcastle, on December 13.
The tour celebrates 15 years of The Futureheads and will see the band playing their self-titled debut album in full alongside new and old favourites. The four-piece released their sixth studio album and their first electric guitar release in almost a decade, Powers, on August 30, which was closely followed by a sold-out home city show at Bonded Warehouse.
Lead single Jekyll received its first radio play from 6Music’s Steve Lamacq and has since been supported by Marc Riley, who has also had them in session, and Shaun Keaveny, who made it his single of the week. It has been played by Radio X’s John Kennedy who made it his X-Posure show’s ‘Hot One’, and when Felix White sat in for him, he interviewed the band.Having first emerged at the start of the 2000s amidst a burgeoning swarm of guitar bands, the Sunderland quartet, with their proud regional accents and spiky, playful sound, stuck out from the off.
Over the following decade The Futureheads – comprised of vocalists and guitarists Barry Hyde and Ross Millard, vocalist and bassist David 'Jaff' Craig and vocalist and drummer Dave Hyde – amassed five critically-acclaimed albums, headlined countless tours and earned an NME Single of the Year accolade for their popular cover of Kate Bush's Hounds of Love. Ross said: “Obviously it’s an absolute privilege to come back and still have fans and that’s something to cherish. But I also think we’ve got a bit of a job to do about letting people know that there’s more to this band than you might have thought.”
*Tickets for The Futureheads tour in December 2019 are available here.DECEMBER UK TOUR6th Dec - Electric Ballroom - London7th Dec - O2 Institute - Birmingham8th Dec - Beckett University - Leeds13th Dec - Northumbria Uni - Newcastle14th Dec - QMU - Glasgow15th Dec - O2 Ritz - Manchester