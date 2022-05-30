The North East is chocka-block with a great range of places to visit and things to do – from museums and funfairs to coastal views and National Trust spots.

There’s no time like the present to further explore the region and make the trip to some new attractions.

But if you haven’t yet decided where to go, we turned to the readers to shout out their favourite tourist spots for a visit with the family.

Needless to say, the following places are just a small taste of what our fantastic North East has to offer. Who knows, you could find a new favourite during the half-term break!

Here are some of the readers’ top recommendations.

1. Alnwick Castle, Northumberland A visit to the castle promises a day of extraordinary history - so prepare to travel through centuries of heritage and make the most of your trip!

2. Cragside, Northumberland Spring is the perfect time to visit Cragside, as the rhododendrons will be in bloom. A great day out enjoying the fresh air and beautiful views at this National Trust site.

3. Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool The museum hopes to transport visitors back to the date and location of the UK's only First World War battlefield site on Hartlepool's Headland.

4. The Holy Island of Lindisfarne, Northumberland Thousands make the pilgrimage over the tidal causeway every summer to soak up the history - but don't forget to check the tide times before making the crossing.