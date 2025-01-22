Hartlepool Catholic church chosen by Hexham and Newcastle Diocese to welcome pilgrims for Holy Year Jubilee celebration

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hartlepool church has been chosen as one of only two in the region to welcome pilgrims for a special event in the Catholic calendar.

St Joseph’s Church, in St Paul’s Road, is literally opening its doors to visitors from near and far as it takes part in the Holy Doors initiative.

It is part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year for 2025, a jubilee which occurs every 25 years and is a time for worshipers to to re-establish their relationship with God and each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is being observed all over the world and began on Christmas Eve when the Pope opened holy doors at the four major basilicas in Rome.

Canon Paul Douthwaite with volunteers from The Holy Family Parish and pilgrims from Bishop Auckland in St Joseph's Church during the Open Doors initiative. Picture by FRANK REIDCanon Paul Douthwaite with volunteers from The Holy Family Parish and pilgrims from Bishop Auckland in St Joseph's Church during the Open Doors initiative. Picture by FRANK REID
Canon Paul Douthwaite with volunteers from The Holy Family Parish and pilgrims from Bishop Auckland in St Joseph's Church during the Open Doors initiative. Picture by FRANK REID

Here, the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese Bishop, the Right Reverend Stephen Wright, suggested two places of pilgrimage – the Cathedral Church of St Mary, in Newcastle, and St Joseph’s Church, in Hartlepool.

This week St Joseph’s was open each day from 11am to 1pm in addition to regular services with its main big doors open for visitors.

Canon Paul Douthwaite, the Catholic priest for Hartlepool, who is based at St Joseph’s, said: “Throughout the world in cathedrals and designated jubilee churches holy doors are opened so pilgrims can come in and receive what was traditionally called an indulgence, which basically means that God is indulging you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s giving you his grace, his peace, his forgiveness his love.”

Canon Paul Douthwaite outside of St Joseph's Church, in St Pauls Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDCanon Paul Douthwaite outside of St Joseph's Church, in St Pauls Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Canon Paul Douthwaite outside of St Joseph's Church, in St Pauls Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Read More
How to play for £10,000 hole-in-one cash prize in charity golf day for Hartlepoo...

Bishop Stephen opened the jubilee year in a service at St Joseph’s on December 29, celebrating mass and the opening of the Holy Doors.

This year’s theme is Pilgrims of Hope and a rota of church volunteers is on hand alongside a group of friends from the parish who have formed a Guild of Hope to welcome visitors and to answer questions.

The celebration runs until early January next year.

Canon Paul added: “Anyone can come through the Holy Doors. There’s a mini pilgrimage around the church where people can reflect on various aspects of their faith life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have started to get groups in from places including Bishop Auckland, school groups and lots of individuals.”

Check the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese website at diocesehn.org.uk/ for Holy Doors church opening times.

Related topics:Catholic churchHartlepoolPope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice