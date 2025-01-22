Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool church has been chosen as one of only two in the region to welcome pilgrims for a special event in the Catholic calendar.

St Joseph’s Church, in St Paul’s Road, is literally opening its doors to visitors from near and far as it takes part in the Holy Doors initiative.

It is part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year for 2025, a jubilee which occurs every 25 years and is a time for worshipers to to re-establish their relationship with God and each other.

The event is being observed all over the world and began on Christmas Eve when the Pope opened holy doors at the four major basilicas in Rome.

Canon Paul Douthwaite with volunteers from The Holy Family Parish and pilgrims from Bishop Auckland in St Joseph's Church during the Open Doors initiative. Picture by FRANK REID

Here, the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese Bishop, the Right Reverend Stephen Wright, suggested two places of pilgrimage – the Cathedral Church of St Mary, in Newcastle, and St Joseph’s Church, in Hartlepool.

This week St Joseph’s was open each day from 11am to 1pm in addition to regular services with its main big doors open for visitors.

Canon Paul Douthwaite, the Catholic priest for Hartlepool, who is based at St Joseph’s, said: “Throughout the world in cathedrals and designated jubilee churches holy doors are opened so pilgrims can come in and receive what was traditionally called an indulgence, which basically means that God is indulging you.

"He’s giving you his grace, his peace, his forgiveness his love.”

Canon Paul Douthwaite outside of St Joseph's Church, in St Pauls Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Bishop Stephen opened the jubilee year in a service at St Joseph’s on December 29, celebrating mass and the opening of the Holy Doors.

This year’s theme is Pilgrims of Hope and a rota of church volunteers is on hand alongside a group of friends from the parish who have formed a Guild of Hope to welcome visitors and to answer questions.

The celebration runs until early January next year.

Canon Paul added: “Anyone can come through the Holy Doors. There’s a mini pilgrimage around the church where people can reflect on various aspects of their faith life.

"We have started to get groups in from places including Bishop Auckland, school groups and lots of individuals.”

Check the Hexham and Newcastle Diocese website at diocesehn.org.uk/ for Holy Doors church opening times.