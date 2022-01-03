Hartlepool March of the Mods getting ready to raise the roof for tenth year of fundraising through music

March of the Mods brings together a host of the best local bands, DJs and tribute acts around playing just about every type of popular music.

Since it started it has raised tens of thousands of pounds for a wide variety of local and national charities and good causes.

The popular event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and was also moved from March to November last year because of Covid.

The band Shore performing at the March of the Mod in the Corpoartion Sports and Social Club, Whitby Street in November.

But this year, it is back in its normal place in the calendar in March.

The main event, once again will be held at the Corporation (Clippy) Club in Whitby Street on Saturday, March 26.

The popular Punk Night also returns to Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club on Friday, March 25.

But kicking March of the Mods off for 2022 is a new event at the South Durhams Steelworks Club, in Westbourne Road, on Saturday, March 5.

November's March of the Mods was well supported despite the main event falling on the same day as Storm Arwen.

It will feature eight live bands and five DJs.

March of the Mods organiser Kev McGuire said: “We’re holding three events this year because we’re looking to put something back into the pubs and clubs’ economy.

"This is going to be a decade which is brilliant when you think about the amount that’s been raised overall.”

The Teenage Cancer Trust received £5,000, Alice House Hospice £2,500, and £2,500 to the family of Hartlepool man Mick Neil, a well-known scooter rider and DJ.

Proceeds this year will go to Hartlepool-based charity Miles for Men and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kev added: “We’ve got a host of bands playing. I’d like to say a massive thanks to the bands, DJs and acoustic acts who along with the venues all do it for free.”

Main event acts confirmed so far include The Milgrams, Small Wonder, Oaces, The Odels, Dig The Old Breed, Beyond Blonde and Acoustic Weller.

Six DJs will be spinning tunes in another room and the event will be compered by popular Hartlepool DJ Les Watts.

Tickets for the Punk Night and Main Event are both £10, and £5 for the Steelworks show, from www.seetickets.com

