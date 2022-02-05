The annual fundraising event will be back in town next month after raising more than £10,000 in November last year.

The March of the Mods has been taking place in Hartlepool for nearly a decade.

Cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic and moved to November in 2021, it still managed to raise over £10,000 despite taking place hours after Storm Arwen had battered Hartlepool.

March of the Mods organiser Kev McGuire with the Paul Weller signed board which could be won at a raffle.

Now it will return to its usual spot in the calendar with not one but three events in March.

It will kick off at South Durhams Steelworks Club, in Westbourne Road, on Saturday, March 5.

The popular Punk Night will also return on Friday, March 25 ,at the Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, followed by the Main Event at the Corporation “Clippy” Club, in Whitby Street, the next day, March 26.

Organiser Kev McGuire has thanked all the bands and DJs taking part, as well as the customers.

Kev McGuire with Paul Weller (right).

“For me, the event is quite easy to organise. It’s the bands that put the hard work in”, said Kev.

He added: “Just to say thanks to the bands, the acoustic acts, the DJs, the customers.”

The March of the Mods raises money for Miles for Men and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Kev McGuire collected the board from Paul Weller's studio a couple of weeks ago.

Alongside the three events, two raffles will also be taking place.

People will have a chance to win a Vespa PX125 scooter and a board signed by mod legend Paul Weller – which Kev has described as a “rarity”.

Kev said: “I went down to Paul’s studio a couple weeks ago and we picked up a very large promotional board that he’s signed for us. It’s a rarity. We’ve got that for raffle as well.

“We’ve also got a Vespa scooter for raffle this year.”

Kev added: "Every time we’ve done this, Paul has donated stuff. He’s donated absolutely loads to our March of the Mods, which is brilliant.”

Tickets for the Punk Night and Main Event are both £10, and £5 for the Steelworks show, from www.seetickets.com

Tickets for the Vespa raffle are available at https://www.seetickets.com/tour/ballot-to-win-a-vespa-px125 and tickets for the Paul Weller signed board can be purchased on https://www.seetickets.com/event/ballot-to-win-signed-paul-weller-promo-board/the-corporation-club-hartlepool/2144579.

