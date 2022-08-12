Hartlepool Northern Soul Club organisers share hopes of Borough Hall return ahead of anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJs Dave Thompson and Tony Usher (right) are getting ready for the big anniversary event in September.

A decade later, the club is still going strong and preparing to mark its 10th birthday on Friday, September 9.

Events are held every second Friday of the month at the Hartlepool Supporters Club in Sandringham Road – with some of the very first customers still coming along.

Party-goers are treated to a great atmosphere and a variety of soul music played on original vinyl, with records “worth tens of thousands of pounds”.

DJ Dave Thompson, who has been playing since the events started 10 years ago will be behind decks again on the anniversary night, joined by guest DJs Jimmy McDermott and John Davin.

“We’ve gone from playing tapes and CDs to all original vinyl at the moment,” said promoter Tony Usher.

He continued: "It’s a great feat, every month for 10 years for the Northern soul scene, it’s brilliant.

"We have an audience of lovely people.”

Hartlepool Northern Soul prides itself on holding many fundraisers for Alice House Hospice as well as four big events at the Borough Hall.

Despite the success, the £2 entry fee has remained the same for 10 years.

Back in 2019, over 525 people attended one of the events at the Borough Hall and Tony, 61, has said it would be great to “resurrect” those nights.

"It’s the most iconic venue in the north of England for me, with one of the best dancefloors in the country,” said the taxi driver.

"We’d love to resurrect it.”

Tony, who djes at the events as well, has said a lot of people travel from as far as Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington to attend the parties.

Founder Dave Halcrow, who moved to Gran Canaria a few years ago also joins in sometimes via livestream.

”I get so much of a buzz seeing people dancing and having a great night,” said Tony, from Horden.

"It’s a great atmosphere all the time. It’s just fantastic to see for the people of Hartlepool.”

He added: “Hartlepool is full of soul, it really is.”