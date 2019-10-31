Work to resurface courts and install floodlighting progressing at Hartlepool Lawn Tennis Club. Left to right: Shaun Trathan, match secretary, chaiman Tony Synott and membership secretary Vera Pyrah.

Club officials say the quarter of a million pound project at the club in Granville Avenue will ensure it is one of the premier tennis venues in the North East.

The project will see courts upgraded for play in all weathers, the installation of floodlights and other improvements.

Progress is well underway after contractors began work in mid September and the club, founded by Sir William Gray in 1887, is on course to reopen later next month in time for a new junior and adult coaching programme.

Hartlepool Lawn Tenis Club's courts are getting all-weather surfacing as part of the new and improved facilities.Tony Synott, chaiman, Shaun Trathan match secretary and Vera Pyrah membership secretary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four courts are getting all-weather resurfacing while a fifth is being relaid with championship grade acrylic.

Two courts will benefit from floodlights and are the only ones in Hartlepool or the surrounding area.

Club secretary Paul Asensio said: “Hartlepool Lawn Tennis Club is one of the oldest clubs in the country and this redevelopment ensures a bright future for tennis in Hartlepool with fantastic new facilities open to both club members and the wider public.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we've received from community groups, local schools, Hartlepool Borough Council and our corporate sponsors.

“Our neighbours, in particular, have been hugely supportive and we’d like to thank everyone for sharing our vision.”

The courts are also being completely refurbished with new fencing, nets, posts and court colours.

Accessibility is also being improved with wider gates, pathways and ramps for wheelchair access to the courts and clubhouse.

Club volunteers have worked tirelessly on the project for the last two years. It is being paid for by club funds, a grant from Sport England and a loan from the Lawn Tennis Association.

A new ‘pay and play’ online booking system for members and non-members, combined with the new and improved facilities, hopes to attract more people to the club.

Shaun Trathan, who is managing the refurbishment project, added: “We just want to grow the club and get more in and being more active.”