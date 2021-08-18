Hartlepool United Supporters Trust to play charity match to help support town refugees and asylum seekers

The charity match between Hartlepool United Supporters Trust and Sanctuary Rangers is being hosted by Hornby Park in Seaton Carew.

Sanctuary Rangers were formed earlier this year to create solidarity between the refugee and asylum seeker community and encourage integration with the wider community.

As well as raising awareness and celebrating diversity, the supporters trust is also raising money for the Tehran – Hartlepool Fundraising Challenge led by the town’s All Saints Stranton Church.

The challenge is raising money for Hartlepool Asylum Seeker and Refugee Group, who help refugees and those seeking asylum in the town, including support services, offering friendship and a safe place to meet.

Hartlepool United Supporters Trust (HUST) stated: “As a Community Benefit Society, HUST believe it is important to support such an initiative, which celebrates the diversity of Hartlepool and its surrounding areas.

"The link up also helps to expand Hartlepool United’s fanbase, to reflect the diverse community that the Club represents.”

HUST members have put together a squad of players for the match and former Pools assistant manager and BBC Tees commentator Eddie Kyle has agreed to manage the team.

Each player has agreed to make a minimum donation of £10.80, representing the average 10.80km an outfield player runs in a professional game.

People can also donate via https://www.hufcsupporterstrust.org.uk/product-category/donations

The match kicks off at 6pm and everyone is welcome to watch.

