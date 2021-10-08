Hear legendary tales of Hartlepool's Grey Lady on Headland ghost walks

Jo Banks is hosting a series of Grey Lady Ghost Walks on the Headland in the week before Halloween for children to join in.

They will take place from Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27, from 6pm till 8pm.

Jo said: “I first advertised one and was amazed at the response so have decided to do a few more.

Paranormal investigator Jo Banks. Picture by FRANK REID

“The Headland has many tales of the legendary Grey Lady and spooky tales of our forefathers in Hartlepool.

"I feel it would be fun to share these stories with the town’s young in a fun way, by both parents and their children who attend to also get dressed up and enter into the spirit of the time!"

There will be no trick or treating and will also include a talk in a haunted building.

The walks cost £5 per child. For more information text 07956 727118.

