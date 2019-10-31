Tickets are still available for the Weardale Railway

The ever popular attraction will return to the Weardale Railway this winter, and there are still tickets availible.

The train travels through the Weardale countryside to Christmas Town where Santa will board the train and he will greet every child with his happy elves and presents them with a special Train to Christmas Town gift.

Elves and the Conductor will also be joined by characters inspired by The Train to Christmas Town book. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served on the 90 minute long journey.

Enjoy Christmas with a trip to see Santa on the Weardale Train.

The Weardale Railway Christmas Town Conductor will be sure to punch all of the children’s tickets – so keep them handy and listen for the call “Christmas town tickets please, tickets” on the platform when the magic begins.

How much are tickets?

Premium class seating costs £38 for adults and £28 for children.

Standard class seating costs £23 for adults and £18 for children.

Dates still available to book are:

November

Saturday, November 30

December

Sunday, December 1

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Sunday, December 8

Wednesday, December 11

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Sunday, December 15

Monday, December 16

Tuesday, December 17

Wednesday, December 18

Thursday, December 19

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Sunday, December 22

Monday, December 23