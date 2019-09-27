Jason Donovan to perform Too Many Broken Hearts and Especially For You on North East stage
Jason Donovan will be taking audiences on a trip down memory lane when he performs all his best-loved hits.
The singer and actor has announced he’ll be embarking on a 52-date tour for 2020, in which he’ll perform all his biggest hits and fan favourites for the first time in four years.
The Even More Good Reasons tour will see Jason perform tracks such as Too Many Broken Hearts, million-selling Especially For You and Any Dream Will Do, with a date at Sage Gateshead on October 1, 2020.
The tour, which takes in venues across UK and Ireland, will mark the 30th anniversary of his hugely-successful album Ten Good Reasons.
Jason, who’s also carved a successful musical theatre career in shows such as Priscilla and War of the Worlds, said: “The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience. I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally. The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way.”
He added: “Having not done my own live shows for a while I can’t wait to get out there again amongst my fans and deliver a new energetic show.”
*Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, September 30 at 9am via www.jasondonovan.com.