A previous Moonlight Walk.

Alice House Hospice is delighted to be able to hold its Moonlight Walk charity walk again after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

It returns on Saturday, September 18, at a new venue at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew.

Setting off at 9pm, the four-and-a-half-mile route will go along Seaton’s promenade to Maritime Avenue and back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants will get warmed up with a pre-walk disco and group warm up. On their return they will enjoy a hot drink and supper.

It costs £10 to take part and walkers will also receive a medal and refreshments.

For £15 you also get a souvenir event branded T-shirt.

Participants will be able to register from 7pm on the night or in advance online at alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/cf/moonlight-walk

The event is sponsored by J&B Recycling.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.