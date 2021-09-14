Moonlight Walk returns to Hartlepool, offering chance to reflect and remember loved ones with Alice House Hospice event
Hospice supporters will step out under the stars in the return of a popular fundraiser this weekend and there is still time to join.
Alice House Hospice is delighted to be able to hold its Moonlight Walk charity walk again after being cancelled last year due to Covid.
It returns on Saturday, September 18, at a new venue at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way, in Seaton Carew.
Setting off at 9pm, the four-and-a-half-mile route will go along Seaton’s promenade to Maritime Avenue and back.
Participants will get warmed up with a pre-walk disco and group warm up. On their return they will enjoy a hot drink and supper.
It costs £10 to take part and walkers will also receive a medal and refreshments.
For £15 you also get a souvenir event branded T-shirt.
Participants will be able to register from 7pm on the night or in advance online at alicehousehospice.enthuse.com/cf/moonlight-walk
The event is sponsored by J&B Recycling.