Ozzy Osbourne announces rescheduled Utilita Arena in Newcastle tour date

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy, with special guests Judas Priest will now play Utilita Arena on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy will kick off the tour in Newcastle, in his native UK, before wrapping the tour on December 7, 2020, in Helsinki, Finland.

He said: “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f*****g socks off. I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do and also there’s a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”

Judas Priest remain as special guests across all dates completing the heavyweight metal line up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Halford said: “We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong. The UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you.”

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates.