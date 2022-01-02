Registration open for return of Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon in summer 2022

If you made a New Year’s resolution to do more exercise a popular Hartlepool triathlon offers a triple challenge.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 2:37 pm

The town’s Big Lime Triathlon returns in August and participants can register now.

Taking place on Sunday, August 14, it consists of ​a 750 metre open water swim in the enclosed Hartlepool Marina, followed by a 20km bike race and ending with a 5km run along the promenade.

If you don't want to enter the triathlon individually organisers have included the option of entering as a relay to split the disciplines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon takes place around the marina and along the promenade.

It is part of the Big Lime Weekend, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council's Sport and Recreation arm Get Hartlepool Active.

The weekend also includes a 750 metre Predictor Swim in the marina on the evening of Friday, August 12, and a Acquathlon on Saturday, August 13.

That is made up of a 750m open water swim and 5km run on the promenade.

Online entries are open now at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon

Read More

Read More
13 places to visit across the North East for a New Year Walk with the family

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepool Mail