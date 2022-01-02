Registration open for return of Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon in summer 2022

The town’s Big Lime Triathlon returns in August and participants can register now.

Taking place on Sunday, August 14, it consists of ​a 750 metre open water swim in the enclosed Hartlepool Marina, followed by a 20km bike race and ending with a 5km run along the promenade.

If you don't want to enter the triathlon individually organisers have included the option of entering as a relay to split the disciplines.

Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon takes place around the marina and along the promenade.

It is part of the Big Lime Weekend, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council's Sport and Recreation arm Get Hartlepool Active.

The weekend also includes a 750 metre Predictor Swim in the marina on the evening of Friday, August 12, and a Acquathlon on Saturday, August 13.

That is made up of a 750m open water swim and 5km run on the promenade.

Online entries are open now at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon

