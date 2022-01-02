Registration open for return of Hartlepool Big Lime Triathlon in summer 2022
If you made a New Year’s resolution to do more exercise a popular Hartlepool triathlon offers a triple challenge.
The town’s Big Lime Triathlon returns in August and participants can register now.
Taking place on Sunday, August 14, it consists of a 750 metre open water swim in the enclosed Hartlepool Marina, followed by a 20km bike race and ending with a 5km run along the promenade.
If you don't want to enter the triathlon individually organisers have included the option of entering as a relay to split the disciplines.
It is part of the Big Lime Weekend, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council's Sport and Recreation arm Get Hartlepool Active.
The weekend also includes a 750 metre Predictor Swim in the marina on the evening of Friday, August 12, and a Acquathlon on Saturday, August 13.
That is made up of a 750m open water swim and 5km run on the promenade.
Online entries are open now at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon