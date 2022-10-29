People can register now for Alice House Hospice’s Santa Run which will take place in Ward Jackson Park on Saturday, December 3.

The festive fundraiser sees men, women, children and dogs all dress up in Father Christmas suits and white beards and complete a half mile run or walk around the park.

Janice Forbes, the Hospice’s Community Fundraiser said “I always look forward to the Santa Fun Run; it is a lovely event and a great way for families to get in to the festive spirit.

Participants in last year's Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, for Alice House Hospice.

"We would like to thank our generous event sponsors Readhead Associates and DMB Wealth Management which means that events costs are covered and all money raised can be used to support Hospice patients and their families.

"Thanks also to Maria and her team at The Place in the Park for having us back each year.”

The event starts and finishes at The Place in the Park with the fun getting underway from 10am.

Music and entertainment is set to be provided by Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos and hospice mascot Alice Mouse will be making a guest appearance.

It is open to people of all ages and registration is £10 for adults £5 to children, or £25 for a family of four.

Adults receive a Santa suit and children receive a Santa hat or antlers and a flashing nose. Children will also receive a medal.