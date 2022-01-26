Seafront trail in Hartlepool gets families moving as they explore the coast
A seafront interactive trail has been launched in Hartlepool to encourage families to become more active together.
The trail is part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Family Time project and stretches for two miles from behind the Clock Tower at Seaton Carew to Maritime Avenue, close to Hartlepool Marina.
Nine special “scan me” boards are located at intervals along the route and participants can use their phones to scan the QR codes on the boards to access videos on a range of topics relating to Hartlepool.
Family Time co-ordinator Paula Carroll said: “The Family Time project is all about creating more opportunities for families to be more active together more often.
“We have put the interactive trail and its videos together with a range of partner organisations, including EDF Energy which operates Hartlepool power station and the wind farm off our coast, RSPB Saltholme and the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and we’d like to thank them for their support.
“It presents families with a great chance to spend some quality time together outdoors without having to ditch their technology! It’s designed to be a fun activity that also has real educational value.
“You can do the full trail in one go if you so wish, or you can do part of it one day and the rest another, at a time that is convenient to you. It really is up to you.”
For more information about the trail and other Family Time project call (01429) 284050, email [email protected] or visit www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/family-time.