Seaham Food Festival going ahead as planned as storm clears

The first Seaham Food Festival will go ahead as planned after the first day was cancelled due to bad weather.

Strong winds and torrential rain left Durham County Council with no choice but to cancel the first day of the event on Saturday, June 8.

The sun shining on Seaham's Tommy statue.

But after the storm cleared overnight, the event featuring live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs and over 100 traders is back on the menu on Terrace Green between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, June 9.

Festival-goers can look forward to a packed programme, including cookery demonstrations by ITV This Morning’s resident chef Phil Vickery who will be taking to the stage in the cookery theatre at 11.30am and 1.30pm, whilst seafood specialists The Crabstock Boys will be cooking up delicious recipes at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Councillor Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “We are delighted that Seaham Food Festival will go ahead as planned today.

“This is such an important event for the town and the whole of County Durham. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our amazing food businesses and to build on our reputation

as a culinary destination, attracting more tourists and boosting our economy.

“Now that the storm has cleared, come along and experience everything that’s on offer.”

More than 100 traders will be serving up tasty local produce and exotic street food from all over the world and live music.

Little Dots Dishes will be running children’s baking workshops at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm and tickets cost £6.50.

Spaces can be booked on site.



Visitors travelling to the festival can use a special park and ride service on buses running every ten minutes between Spectrum Business

Park (SR7 7TT) in Seaham and the town centre.

All buses are all wheelchair accessible and leave between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The final bus will return from the festival at 4.30pm.

Return tickets cost £2 for adults, 50p for children aged six to 15 years and are free for concessions and youngsters aged five and under.

Town centre car parks will also be open, although may be busy. Road users should also be aware that North Terrace will be closed until 9pm on Sunday, June 9.

Seaham Food Festival is part of #Durham19, a year-long campaign led by Visit County Durham, the council and other partners to celebrate the many cultural events taking place

across the county this year.

For more details about the festival visit www.seahamfoodfestival.co.uk