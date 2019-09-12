The new Guide is out now

See all the Hartlepool and East Durham pubs in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020

The Good Beer Guide 2020, CAMRA’s premier publication featuring the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK, is out today, September 12

By Katy Wheeler
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 15:23 pm
Updated 12 minutes ago

The guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes and it features plenty of Hartlepool and East Durham boozers. You can buy CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020 here.

1. Royal George, Old Shotton

"Pub and restaurant situated on the old village green, reopened after a major refurbishment of a virtually derelict establishment in 2014."

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Anchor, Hartlepool

"When Camerons Brewery discovered that it owned an adjacent derelict pub, they converted it into the brewery’s tap and visitor centre."

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The Causeway, Hartlepool

"Marvellous multi-roomed, red-brick Victorian building, dating from 1862, and Camerons’ unofficial brewery tap for more than a century. "

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Hops and Cheese, Hartlepool

"Run by enthusiastic hosts fulfilling a vision of bringing home a flavour of the contemporary tapas-style bars experienced on their continental holidays, this welcoming bar represents something modern, original and different."

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2