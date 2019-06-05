Spice Girls in Sunderland: Full setlist revealed ahead of Stadium of Light show

Sunderland is just one day away from hosting a show packed to the rafters with hits – and we have had a look at the potential setlist.

The Spice Girls will play the Stadium of Light tomorrow (Thursday, June 6) as part of their huge Spice World tour.

Spice Girls perform at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

Their gig will be the stadium’s first since 2016’s Beyonce.

Fifty thousand fans are preparing to descend on the city to join in the fun – so ahead of the big night, we have taken a look at which songs could be in store for concert-goers.

The group kicked off their tour on May 24 at Croke Park, Dublin and will end their 13-show run with three dates at Wembley Stadium.

June 15 is the tour’s last performance for the four-piece, who have embarked on Spice World without Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, who said she could not take part due to other committments.

The Spice Girls will perform in Sunderland on June 6. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire.

According to Setlist FM, these are the tracks in the girls’ repertoire from previous dates on the tour so far.

See if your favourite is included and check that your dance moves are sharp for the big night.

Spice Up Your Life

If U Can't Dance

Who Do You Think You Are

Do It

Something Kinda Funny

Holler

Queer Tango

Viva Forever

Let Love Lead the Way

Goodbye

Car Wash

Never Give Up on the Good Times

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover)

Love Thing

The Lady Is a Vamp

The Last Waltz

Too Much

Say You'll Be There

2 Become 1

Girl Power

Stop

Mama

Wannabe